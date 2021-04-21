Stream Trout Season Opens This Weekend

Stream trout season opens this Saturday.

The season officially starts at 6 a.m. local time. By opening day, the DNR will have stocked 23,425 rainbow trout in 17 streams in 12 different counties.

To find a stocked stream near you, see the 2021 Trout Stocking Plan at dnr.in.gov.

Trout will bite on a variety of artificial baits such as spinners and flies, but natural baits such as worms and bee moths tend to be the most popular.

Anglers 18 and older will need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout. The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five fish per day with a minimum size of 7 inches. No more than one of these can be a brown trout. Additionally, any harvested brown trout caught below Brookville Tailwaters must be 18 inches or larger. There is no closed season for taking trout from inland lakes.

For more information about inland trout regulations, visit www.eregulations.com