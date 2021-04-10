A suspicious package in Warrick County led to a big drug bust.
On Monday, officers with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office were contacted about a package that contained illegal narcotics being shipped to an address in Newburgh.
The package was flagged as suspicious and consequently held pending further investigation. After a positive K9 alert on the suspicious package, officers obtained a search warrant and found that the package contained 1,224 illegal THC Vape Cartridges. The approximate street value of the vape cartridges is estimated to be $30,000 dollars.
Officers then set up a controlled delivery of the package where it was ultimately accepted at the residence. During the execution of a search warrant, Detectives located several dozen more illegal THC cartridges as well as 104 individually packaged marijuana-infused Rice Krispie treats.
The investigation is ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.
Be the first to comment on "Suspicious Package in Warrick County Leads to Drug Bust"