Suspicious Package in Warrick County Leads to Drug Bust

A suspicious package in Warrick County led to a big drug bust.

On Monday, officers with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office were contacted about a package that contained illegal narcotics being shipped to an address in Newburgh.

The package was flagged as suspicious and consequently held pending further investigation. After a positive K9 alert on the suspicious package, officers obtained a search warrant and found that the package contained 1,224 illegal THC Vape Cartridges. The approximate street value of the vape cartridges is estimated to be $30,000 dollars.

Officers then set up a controlled delivery of the package where it was ultimately accepted at the residence. During the execution of a search warrant, Detectives located several dozen more illegal THC cartridges as well as 104 individually packaged marijuana-infused Rice Krispie treats.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.