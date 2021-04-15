SVB & T donates $25,000 to Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition

The Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition received a big check this week.

Springs Valley Bank and Trust Company donated $25,000 dollars to SWICACC’s Capital Campaign on Wednesday.

This will help the advocacy center establish a regional center by remodeling the west side portion of the former Fifth Street Elementary School in Jasper.

The center will continue using its satellite locations. However, this expansion will give the organization more space to expand services.

The new facility will have staff offices, on-site services, and a training facility.

The non-profit child advocacy center covers Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, and Spencer Counties in Southern Indiana.

“Enhancing the quality of life in our communities is at the core of Springs Valley’s giving wisely philosophy,” said Dianna Land, SEVP & HR & Marketing Manager. “We recognize our financial contribution to SWICACC’s Capital Campaign is a direct way to make an investment in the lives of the children in our comminutes that need hope, help, and healing.”

SWICACC’s mission is to provide a safe reporting location for victims of crime and their families, with community-based multi-disciplinary teams providing support, promoting justice, and helping prevent violence.”