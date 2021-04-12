Tell City Man Arrested with Marijuana Hidden in Battery

A search for a wanted man ends with police finding drugs in a not-so-normal spot.

On April 11th, officers with the Indiana State Police and Perry County Sheriff’s Department began looking for Mitchell Dixon of Tell City. Dixon was wanted out of Perry County on Felony Fraud.

Police found Dixon at the Alpine Bar in Tell City. Dixon was found with methamphetamine and a partially smoked cigarette with what was believed to be marijuana. Also on Dixon’s person was what was believed to be a D cell battery, however, the battery had a screw off top, revealing that it contained marijuana inside.

Dixon was arrested and taken to the Perry County Detention Center where he was incarcerated.