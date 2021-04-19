63-year-old Thomas L. Schepers, of Huntingburg, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Evansville, Indiana.

He was born July 28, 1957, in Huntingburg, to Frank B. and Hilda (Merkley) Schepers. Tom was devoted to and loved working at Styline Corporation, where he was the Plant Manager of OFS plant #4 for 18 years. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg and a life member of the Celestine Community Club. Tom enjoyed mushroom hunting, yard work, family cookouts and was a Kansas City Chiefs football fan. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one grandchild.

He is survived by five children, Jeremy (Catherine) Schepers of Huntingburg, Jason (fiancé, Amanda Jones) Schepers of Dubois, Joanie (Mauricio) Hernandez of Huntingburg, Jennifer Schepers of Huntingburg and Ashley (fiancé, Kamaha’o Tchan) Schepers of Gilbert, Arizona; his significant other, Shannon Leinenbach of Ferdinand; eleven siblings, Jim (Elieen) Schepers of Celestine, Norma Jean Mitchell of Eckerty, Leroy Schepers of Schnellville, Eddie (Trina) Schepers of St. Anthony, Dorothy Persohn of Birdseye, Clara (Mike) Blount of Duff, Allan Schepers of Bristow, Sandy (Roger) Deich of Celestine, Barb Strange of Holland, Susie (Richard) Dooley of Birdseye and Janet Schepers of Washington; and by fourteen grandchildren.

Funeral services for Thomas L. Schepers will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Father Biju Thomas will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, April 20th. Memorial contributions can be made to family wishes.