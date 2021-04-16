Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubois County

Dubois County is ending another work week with the daily COVID-19 case count in the single digits.
The county recorded three new cases and no additional deaths on Friday.
This brings the countywide total of COVID-19 cases to 6,074 and 117 deaths.
The county’s 7-day rolling average for all positive tests is 2.8%.
To see a breakdown of the county’s COVID-19 cases by age group and for more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.
