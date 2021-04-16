Troopers in Bloomington Apprehend Wanted Murder Suspect

Indiana State Police in Bloomington have apprehended a Wanted Murder Suspect.

On Thursday afternoon, Indiana State Police were notified that 19-year-old Lance Dawson Jr. of South Bend was possibly hiding out in Bloomington. Dawson, who was wanted on an active homicide-murder warrant that was issued on April 7th from St. Joseph County, had been tracked to the emergency room at IU Health Bloomington.

Troopers began planning a safe attempt at the apprehension of Dawson. While conducting surveillance, one trooper observed Dawson and two other males exit the hospital and get into a vehicle. As the vehicle exited the emergency room parking garage, another trooper pulled directly behind the vehicle, while other troopers and South Bend Police officers surrounded it.

A high-risk stop was conducted in the parking lot of the hospital before the vehicle could get onto a busy city street where a pursuit could have begun. Dawson, who was in the backseat and armed with a handgun, complied with officer commands and was taken into custody without incident.

Officers from South Bend took custody of Dawson and transported him to St. Joseph County.