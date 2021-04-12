Two Arrested In Dale After Drug Investigation

A drug investigation by multiple police departments led to two being arrested.

On Friday, police with the Indiana State Police and the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation into drug activity in the Dale area.

During the investigation, meth was purchased from 22-year-old Savannah Huff of Huntingburg at the Motel 6 in Dale.

After police searched Huff’s room, they began searching for 46-year-old Chad Wininger of French Lick, as Huff and Wininger were staying together.

When police searched a second room, they found nearly 90 grams of methamphetamine, over 154 grams of marijuana, over 668 pills of Xanax, LSD, Molly, and other controlled substances. Digital scales, smoking pipes, drug paraphernalia, and over $2,200 in cash were also found.

Wininger was found and both he and Huff were taken to Spencer County Jail without incident.

Both face numerous felony and misdemeanor drug charges.