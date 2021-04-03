Two paper shredding events coming to Jasper

If your paper shredder is overheating from shredding old bills and tax paper you find during spring cleaning, here are two chances to safely destroy them!

The Jasper Chamber of Commerce is hosting a paper shredding event on Friday, April 9th from 10 am to 1 pm at the St. Joseph Catholic Church south parking lot in Jasper.

The event is free and open to residents and businesses. Each resident or business has a 100 lbs shred limit.

Staples, paper clips, and file folders can all be shredded. This is for paper products only. Items like credit cards, DVDs, CDs, and floppy discs will not be accepted.

Shredding services are provided by Piranha Mobile Shredding.

The next event takes place on Earth Day.

The Dubois County Solid Waste Management District is partnering with Kimball International’s Recycling Center to offer a free paper shredding day on Thursday, April 22nd from 9 am to 1 pm EDT.

This event is drive-thru only and takes place at the 1550 Power Drive on the southside of Jasper.

It is open for residents and businesses, and there is no weight limit.

Only paper and junk mail materials will be accepted.

No cassette tapes, CD’s computer disks, or other electronic media will be accepted.

Participants are asked to wear their masks and should stay inside their vehicle unless they are asked to assist.

For more information, call the Dubois County Solid Waste Management District at (812)-482-7865, visit their Facebook page or head to dubouscountyrecycles.org.