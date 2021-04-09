Two people injured in single-vehicle crash in Dubois County

Two people are injured after a single-vehicle crash in Dubois County.
25-year-old Nicholas Schepers of Indianapolis was driving on State Road 162, approximately 3 miles south of Jasper on Friday when he crossed the center line and left the roadway, going down a steep embankment.
Schepers and the passenger, 83-year-old Paul Knies of Jasper, were transported to Memorial Hospital by ambulance.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
