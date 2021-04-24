Vincennes University Student Receives Scholarship from Indiana Broadcasters Association

An area college student pursuing a career in broadcasting received a special scholarship this week.

Braydyn Lents of Vincennes University is one of 11 recipients of the 2021 Indiana Broadcasters Foundation Scholarships.

In total, the foundation is awarding $55,000 to students pursuing careers in Radio in TV who attend colleges and universities across the state.

The scholarships are funded by the Indiana Broadcasters Associations, its contributing members, and individuals.

Over the past 10 years, the Indiana Broadcasters Foundation has awarded over $325,000 to broadcasting students at Indiana colleges and universities, including $50,000 awarded to 10 students in 2020.