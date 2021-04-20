85-year-old Virlee F. Schroering, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:24 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

Virlee was born in St. Meinrad, Indiana on February, 5 1936 to Joseph and Mary Magdalene (Jasper) Hostetter. She married Henry Schroering on February 11, 1956 in St. Celestine Catholic Church.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and their D of I.

Virlee enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing, quilting, playing cards and spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is her husband of 65 years; Henry Schroering of Jasper, two sons; Steve Schroering, Jasper, IN, Ken (Donna) Schroering, Evansville, IN, three daughters; Karen Schroering, Jasper, IN, Joyce (Mike) Gore, Jasper, IN, Julie (Steve) Maudlin, Salem, IN, ten grandchildren; Courtney Foster, Jared Schroering, Zachary, Craig, and Stephany Gore, Janelle Holden, Nathan and Andrew Maudlin, eight great-grandchildren, one brother, Gene (Florence) Hostetter.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Virlee F. Schroering will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Friday, April 23.

Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.