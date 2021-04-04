Wayne County man arrested in Jasper for disorderly conduct

On Thursday evening officers were dispatched to 313 w 15th street regarding an ongoing physical domestic dispute.

Upon arrival and after investigation it was determined that a verbal altercation had taken place.

While on the scene, one of the suspects, 29 year old, Jesse Berger, became agitated and belligerent towards officers and was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Berger later tested a .17% BAC.

Berger was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.