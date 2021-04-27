Woman charged in connection to fatal crash in Dubois County

A Jasper woman has been charged in connection to a deadly crash in Dubois County.
The Dubois County Prosecutor filed a one misdemeanor count of reckless driving against Joann Voelkel on Tuesday.
The crash happened on County Road 675 near Portersville Road on October 16th, 2020.
60-year-old Ruth Meyer was on her riding lawn mower when she entered the roadway from the south into the path of 62-year-old Joann Voelkel.
Voelkel was unable to avoid the collision and struck the mower.
Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene.
