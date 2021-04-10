Women Empowering Women to Host Special Zoom Event

Women Empowering Women are holding a special Zoom event this month.

Women Empowering Women will host Digital Marketing Manager at OFS Aaron Estabrook on Wednesday, April 21st at 11:45am over Zoom. His presentation will cover the topic of “body language” and how it affects communication. This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.

Aaron Estabrook is a digital marketing professional, speaker, and consultant with over 15 years of experience developing online solutions for such brands as The Academy Awards, IMDB, and more.

Today, Estabrook is the Digital Marketing Manager at OFS. He also is the owner of Estabrook Digital, a digital marketing consultancy business. He holds a bachelor of arts from Indiana University with a focus on Communication and Media Studies, and a master’s of Communication Studies from Ball State University.

Advanced reservations are required to get the link to the call. Reservations should be made by calling

the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 or by emailing chamber@jasperin.org by Monday, April 19. The link to the meeting will then be emailed to all participants prior to the call on April 21.

For more information about WEW and to access a membership application, visit the organizations’ Facebook page or contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.