18 WJTS Sports Presents: High School Sectional Baseball

Jasper Wildcats vs Castle Knights

Recorded: May 27, 2021 • Aired: May 27, 2021

*Due to a technical issue, the bottom of the 3rd inning was not included in the broadcast.

Credits:

Producers:

Paul Knies

Bill Potter

Camera:

Jeremy Markos

Commentary:

Kurt Gutgsell

Music by AudioAutix.com

An 18 WJTS Sports Production