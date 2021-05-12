46 earn master’s degrees from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology

Graduates of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, St. Meinrad, IN, were awarded master’s degrees at the commencement ceremony on May 8. The Most Rev. William F. Medley, bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, KY, gave the address.

Receiving Master of Divinity degrees were:

Kodjo (Cajetan) Agouvi and Br. Gbedevi (Justin) Ayanou, Abbey of the Ascension of Dzogbegan;

Deacon Garrett Braun, Diocese of Evansville, IN;

Deacon Corey Bruns, Diocese of Owensboro, KY;

Deacon Alexander Crow, Archdiocese of Mobile, AL;

Deacon David Gagnon, Diocese of Manchester, NH;

Deacons Brian Cundall, Omar Galvan Gonzalez, Benjamin Riley and Emmanuel Torres Garibay, Diocese of Little Rock, AR;

Simon Herrmann, OSB, and Br. George Rumley, OSB, Saint Meinrad Archabbey;

Deacon Brian McCaffrey, Diocese of Salina, KS;

Deacon Nicholas Newton, Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, MO;

Deacons Minh Quan Nguyen and Dinh Loi Pham, Archdiocese of Louisville, KY;

Deacon Ronald Sagum, Diocese of Lexington, KY;

Deacon Callixte Senani, Diocese of Gikongoro, Rwanda;

Deacon Joshua Votruba, Diocese of Tulsa, OK;

Deacon Linh Vu, Diocese of Cheyenne, WY.

Receiving Master of Arts (Catholic Philosophical Studies) degrees were:

Nicholas Biever, Aaron Herrenbruck and Clint Johnson, Diocese of Evansville, IN;

Charles Delano, Diocese of Springfield, IL;

Alexander Houston, Diocese of Knoxville, TN;

Conrad Jaconette, Diocese of Owensboro, KY;

Richard Perkins, Archdiocese of Mobile, AL;

Michael Reyes, OSB, Saint Meinrad Archabbey;

Matthew Tracy, Diocese of Tulsa, OK;

Luan Tran and Giang Vu, Diocese of Burlington, VT.

Receiving Master of Arts (Theology) degrees were:

Jerome Aubert, OSB, St. Benedict, LA;

Shawn Bohac, Georgetown, KY;

Lawrence Brecht, Hockessin, DE;

Michael Catalano, Nashville, TN;

John Geis, Indianapolis, IN;

Ann Jackson-Sandfort, Louisville, KY;

Robert Leszczynski, Fort Wayne, IN;

Emily Méndez, Evansville, IN;

Vinh Nguyen, Arlington, TX;

Alicia Parkinson, Wakeman, OH;

Dylan Reichley, Jasper, IN;

Cody Sandschafer, Effingham, IL;

Alejandra Spir-Haddad, Bloomington, IN;

Sonja Taylor, Terre Haute, IN.

Receiving a Master of Arts (Pastoral Theology) degree was Kristina Seipel of Memphis, IN.