Advance Tickets On Sale Now for the 39th Annual WBDC Country Showdown

A limited number of advance tickets are now on sale for the WBDC Country Showdown. This year, tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the WBDC Studios at 458 Third Avenue in Jasper. The tickets are reserve seating to accommodate social distancing guidelines at the Jasper Arts Center and will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis. Any remaining tickets may also be purchased for $20 at the box office the night of the show on Thursday, June 10th.

Due to COVID 19, people attending the 39th Annual WBDC Country Showdown are asked to abide by the following safety precautions:

Visitors, staff and volunteers to the Jasper Arts Center are required to wear a mask at all times. A limited number of masks will be available at the door.

All patrons MUST have a ticket to attend the Showdown. This includes children.

Seating capacity within the Jasper Arts Center will be reduced to allow for proper social distancing.

All Seating is reserved seating.

Seat number will be marked on each ticket. An usher will assist patrons to locate assigned seat.

Doors will open 30 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Patrons are asked to stay home if feeling ill or experiencing any symptoms of illness.

The Jasper Arts Center is following enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures – Refer to the Jasper Arts Center website for a complete list.

Now in its 39th year, the WBDC Country Showdown finds the most promising country music talent in the area, giving these performers a chance to be named “Best New Act in 101 Country.” Winners compete for a $1,000 cash prize for first place, $250 for second place, and $100 for third place. The top three finishers will receive beautifully engraved trophies as well.