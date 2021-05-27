Area high schools to hold graduation ceremonies this weekend

High schools in the surrounding counties have already held their graduation ceremonies or are set to hold them this weekend.

In Spencer County, South Spencer High School graduated a senior class of 92 students this past Saturday at the South Spencer High School main gym.

Heritage Hills will hold their graduation ceremony for 133 seniors on Saturday, May 29th at the Lincoln Amphitheatre starting at 3 pm central standard time.

In Pike County, the Pike Central Class of 2021 is comprised of 136 seniors and will walk for graduation during a ceremony on Friday, May 28th, at 7:30 pm at the football field. Should inclement weather happen, the ceremony will be moved into the gymnasium.

Daviess County graduation ceremonies kicked off this past Saturday with Washington Catholic High School graduating 13 seniors in the class of 2021.

North Daviess High School’s graduation ceremony will take place on Friday, May 28th, at the high school gym with 72 seniors walking.

Graduation ceremonies for the 58 seniors at Barr-Reeve High School will take place at 11 am Saturday, May 29th at the new gymnasium.

Washington Community High School will graduate 174 seniors on Saturday, May 29th, at 2 pm at the Hatchet House.

In Martin County, Loogootee High School’s graduation ceremony is set for Friday, May 28th, at 7 pm in the gym. There are 63 seniors in the class of 2021. Shoals will hold its ceremony on Saturday, May 29th.

Crawford County High Schools’ class of 2021 is comprised of 63 seniors and they will walk during a ceremony at 7 pm on Friday, May 28th the high school gym.

In Perry County, graduation ceremonies will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tell City High School will graduate a senior class of 88 students at 7 pm on Friday, May 28th, at the high school gym. Then, on Saturday, May 29th at 10 am Cannelton City High School will hold their graduation ceremony for their 35 seniors at the baseball field weather permitting.

Perry Central High School will hold its graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 30th at 2 pm on the football field weather, permitting. 86 seniors will graduate from Perry Central.

Springs Valley High School’s graduation ceremony was this past Saturday at the high school gym. Springs Valley’s class of 2021 was comprised of 60 seniors.

Once again, congratulations and best of luck to all our area seniors.