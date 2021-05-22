Arson Arrest for Falls Of The Ohio State Park Cabin Fire

Late Thursday afternoon, a fire destroyed the George Rogers Clark cabin at Falls of the Ohio State Park. An arrest has been made and charges filed in the investigation of that and several fires.

After an extensive coordinated investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers and other state and local agencies, Indiana Conservation Officer’s obtained arrest and search warrants for the suspect and his residence.

Friday afternoon, detectives and officers with Clarksville Police Department arrested Jason D. Fosse, 36, of Clarksville. Fosse was booked into the Clark County jail on a charge of Arson, a Level 4 Felony.

The investigation is ongoing. Gathering more information in this case is critical. Indiana Conservation Officers ask that anyone with video or witness information relating to the fires contact Indiana Conservation Officer’s Central Dispatch at (812) 837-9536.