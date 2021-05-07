87-year-old Bernice C. Matheis, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:10 a.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Bernice was born in Jasper, Indiana on March 5, 1934 to Silas A. and Marie H. (Englehart) Giesler. She married Norbert E. “Gene” Matheis on April 12, 1958 in St. Joseph Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on April 17, 1995.

She was a homemaker and had previously worked for Jasper Wood Products.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper.

She was a Purdue and I.U. basketball fan, and a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards, gardening and canning vegetables, spending time in the outdoors, and spending time with her friends and family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters; Cheryl Englert (Allen), Huntingburg, and Annette Englert (Randy), Huntingburg, two sons; Greg Matheis, Jasper, and Gerard Matheis (Threasa), Indianapolis, eight grandchildren; Megan Wolterman, Darrin, and Sean Englert, Amber Messmer, Ethan and Isaac Englert, and Cody and Kade Matheis, six great grandchildren, four sisters; Ruth Elliott, Viola Brickey, Betty Wildman (Jim), and Sue Friedman (John), all of Jasper, five brothers; Ed Giesler, Ireland, Bill Giesler, Jasper, Donnie Giesler (Virlee), Jasper, Terry Giesler (Julie), Jasper, and Larry Giesler (Robin), Indianapolis, nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death beside her husband were five sisters; Virginia Turk, Marge Block, Shirley Mehringer, Linda Giesler, and Mary Jane Giesler, who died in infancy, and two brothers; Charlie and Bob Giesler.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Bernice C. Matheis will be held at Noon on Monday, May 10, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the Noon service time at the church on Monday.

Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.