73-year-old Beverly S. Kleiser, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:51 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Bev was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on May 9, 1948 to Carl and Maxine (Cochran) Weisman. She married Frank Kleiser on May 1, 1971 in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

For nearly 40 years, she worked as a bus driver for the Dubois-Spencer-Perry Exceptional Children’s Cooperative, and as a special needs teachers’ aid at the Jasper High School.

Bev was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, and their St. Ann’s Sodality. She was also a member of the Jasper Circle of the Daughter’s of Isabella.

She enjoyed playing cards, baking and cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband; Frank Kleiser of Jasper, two sons; Frank Joseph Kleiser, Jasper, and Steven Kleiser (Angie), Jasper, three grandchildren; Hannah, Brooke, and Emily Kleiser, two sisters; Janet Matthews (Mike), Jasper, and Vicki Bretz (Dan), Huntingburg, and one brother; Jeff Weisman (Sheryl), Jasper.

Preceding her in death were her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Beverly S. Kleiser will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the 11:00 am Mass time at the church on Friday. Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and Mass.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or a favorite charity.