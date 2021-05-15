Big Booksale at Dubois Branch Library

If you’re looking for a book to read the rainy summer days away, then this is the event for you!

The Friends of the Dubois Branch Library is holding a week-long BIG book sale for the first time in two years next week.

The sale runs from May 17th to May 22nd and is open from 10 am to 7:30 pm Monday through Thursday, 10 am to 4:30 pm on Friday, and from 10 am to 12 pm on Saturday in the library’s community room.

“Like new” books of various genres for all ages are available.