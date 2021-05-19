Birdseye Library to Host Food Distribution Event

Local families in need have another chance to get food boxes this week.

The next mobile food distribution event is scheduled for Friday, May 21st, at 2:30 pm EST at the Birdseye Library at 100 South State Road 145 in Birdseye.

New guidance from the United States Department of Agriculture says that families and individuals who accept a food box are certifying that they are food insecure, have a lack of money or other resources, and are in need of the Farmers to Families Food Boxes for their household.