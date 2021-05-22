Birdseye Man Sentenced by Dubois Circuit Court

A Birdseye man, Steven L. Mundy, 60, was convicted by jury trial on April 9, 2021 in Dubois County Circuit Court of Possession of Methamphetamine as a Level 4 Felony and Resisting Law Enforcement as a Level 6 Felony. The case began on October 5, 2018, when officers from the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Steve Mundy at his Birdseye residence. The arrest ended after Mundy attempted to evade police and after a long chase he was finally stopped and arrested. With Mundy in custody, Deputies proceeded to locate the items thrown out of the driver’s window during the pursuit. They located three plastic baggies containing a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, totaling approximately 16.9 grams. Mundy was sentenced in Dubois Circuit Court on May 4, 2021 by Judge Nathan Verkamp. Prosecutors asked for Mundy to serve 6 years in the Indiana Department of Correction at sentencing. Judge Verkamp gave Mundy a total of 6 years with 4 years of the sentence being served on probation and 2 years on home detention.

