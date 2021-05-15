Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department to hold chicken dinner Sunday

Something good is cookin’ at the Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department this weekend.

The department’s annual dine-in, carry-out, and drive-thru dinner is this Sunday, May 16th at the Birdseye Fire Station.

¼ of a chicken is $10.00.

½ of a chicken is $15.00.

Children 10 and under are $5.00.

Desserts are $1.00.

Each dinner comes with potato wedges, baked beans, slaw, and a drink.

If you live in the Birdseye area and can’t pick up your dinner, there is no need to worry!

A delivery service is available by calling (812)-309-9184 in the Birdseye area.