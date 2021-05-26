Bridge Rehab Scheduled for SR 57 in Plainville

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete road closure for State Road 57 near Plainville.

Beginning on or around June, 1, Contractors will close the S.R. 57 bridge north of Plainville spanning Smothers Creek for a deck overlay project. This project will require a full closure as crews work to apply a new driving surface to the structure, as a part of routine maintenance.

The project limits will be from Bloomfield Road to County Road 1100 North. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but the bridge will be completely closed to through traffic. The official detour for this closure follows S.R. 57, S.R. 358, S.R. 67, and S.R. 58 back to S.R. 57.

Depending upon weather conditions work is expected to last until the end of June. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.