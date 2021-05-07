Bridge Rehab Scheduled for SR 68 near Dale

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a complete road closure on State Road 68 near Dale.

Contractors will close the State Road 68 bridge spanning the North Fork of Little Pigeon Creek between State Road 161 and U.S. 231 on Wednesday, May 12th, for a bridge rehabilitation project.

This project will give motorists a new driving surface and extend the life of the substructure.

Work is expected to last about a week, depending on weather conditions.

The road will be closed around the clock.

Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

All through traffic will need to use the official detour by following U.S. 231, I-65, and State Road 161.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.