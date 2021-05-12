Chestnut Gardens and Beehive Homes to break ground in Huntingburg

The City of Huntingburg will soon be home to a new assisted living facility.

The Chestnut Gardens and Beehive Homes are breaking ground for their new facility on Friday, May 21st, at 10 am at 1720 North Chestnut Street in Huntingburg.

Huntingburg Mayor, Steve Schwinghamer, and former mayor, now the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs Executive Director, Denny Spinner, will give remarks.

The ceremony is hosted by the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce and the public is invited to attend.

Attendees must follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines as recommended by the Dubois County Health Department.

The 12,738 square foot facility will have 20 bedroom units, and common spaces like dining rooms, a common living area, and a sunroom.