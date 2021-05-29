City of Jasper welcomes summer interns

The City of Jasper is welcoming two new interns into the world of city government this summer.

Julio Rosales is this year’s Community Development and Planning Intern. He’s currently a sophomore at Indiana State University. He is currently studying Political Science but plans to get a double minor in Language Studies (Spanish) and Legal Studies. He’s also involved with Student Leadership Coalition, serves as the Senate Speaker for the Student Government Association, and Residence Hall Association.

Thought the summer, Rosales will assist with research and ordinance creation for the landlord register under the guidance of Director of Community Development and Planning, Darla Blazey.

Rosales will also help with reviewing the submitted request for proposals concerning the redevelopment of the former library, create an inventory of residential units and vacant buildings and structures in the Heart of Jasper District, assist with the Downtown Chowdown and the Heart of Jasper Pop Up Market.

Rosales is originally from California but is a current Jasper resident.

Brynn Sermersheim is this summer’s Legal Intern. She is currently a junior at Indiana University in Bloomington and is double majoring in Marketing and Business Law. She is involved with Women in Law, serves as the Vice-President of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority, and partakes in various volunteer projects on campus.

Sermersheim will assist in the daily operations of the legal department with tasks involving code enforcement, drafting resolutions and ordinances, and preparing documents related to local economic development incentives.

Sermersheim will also be assisting with the establishment of a program designed to activate code enforcement to work in our community as an affordable housing and economic development tool.

She will be under the supervision of City Attorney, Renee Kabrick, throughout the summer.