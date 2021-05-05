74-year-old Danny Blythe DeJarnett, of Arthur, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, after a courageous and lengthy battle against multiple health issues.

Danny was born February 26, 1947, in Oakland City, Indiana, to the late Blythe and Mayme (Royalty) DeJarnett.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sheila; his son, Jason (Kelley) and their children, Brooke, Jack and Claire of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and his daughter, Andrea Robling and her son, Kyle of Winslow, Indiana. He also leaves a sister, Peggy (Frank) Dedrick of Jasper.

Danny graduated from Winslow High School in 1965, and Nashville Auto Diesel College in 1966. He studied business/accounting at Oakland City College (University) until being drafted into the US Army in 1968 where he served until March 1970.

Danny retired from Kindill Mining, Old Ben Mine #1 after 30 years, and was a 50-year member of the United Mine Workers of America, Local Union 5179. He also worked at Jasper Engines and in later years, part-time for Jackson Automotive where he could continue to see his many friends and former co-workers stopping in to swap a story or a joke with him.

He served many years as a member of the Patoka Township Trustees Advisory Board, and was a Board Member of the Museum of the Coal Industry at Lynnville, Indiana.

He took great joy in volunteering for his children’s school organizations and was always the first to try to come up with materials and skills to work for the PTO, and was past President of the Pike Central Band Boosters.

Danny was skilled at many things, could fix anything, and was an avid woodworker, spending countless hours in his woodshop.

Nass & Son Funeral Home of Huntingburg has been entrusted with his care. There will be no public visitation at the funeral home. Public graveside services, with Veteran’s salute, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Augusta Cemetery in Augusta, Indiana , with Rev. Terry Beadles officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Oakland City American Legion Post #256 Memorial Detail. Due to the COVID pandemic, guests are encouraged to take appropriate precautions at the service.

Danny always had a smile and a story. His greatest love was for his family and the home he built together with Sheila in Arthur.