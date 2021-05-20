Darren Patterson earns Certified Veterans Lending Specialist Certification

An employee at the Mortgage Company of Southern Indiana is now better equipped to serve Veterans in the area.

Darren Patterson became a Certified Veterans Lending Specialist this week.

This certification offers more options and a higher level of advice to Veteran clients seeking loan assistance.

Patterson attended the National Association of Mortgage Brokers Conference this year in Mobile, Alabama, to receive this certification.

A CVLS certification offers many benefits.

Veterans earn VA Loans, which can be a great benefit in and of itself, but often they need assistance and guidance as to how and when to use the loan.

Knowing all the nuances of a VA loan benefits both the certified and the client to get the maximum benefits possible.

Patterson and the staff at The Mortgage Company of Southern Indiana are dedicated to continued education, professionalism, and excellence to help with any mortgage loan needs in your future.

For additional information about VA loans, the CVLS certification, or mortgage information contact Darren Patterson at (812) 482-3100 or visit www.DarrenPatterson.net.