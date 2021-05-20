Dozen students from area schools earn state scholarship

A dozen students from area schools were recently awarded by the state for their academic achievements.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education awarded 200 scholarships to the fifth class of Next Generation Hoosier Educators this week.

Local scholarships recipients include:

Trinity Gingerich of North Daviess Jr-Sr High School

Kaelyn Klopfenstein of Barr Reeve Middle/High School

Kenzie Knepp of Washington High School

Meagan Miller of Daviess Barr Reeve Middle/High School

Taylor Denning of Southridge High School

Taylor Neukam of Northeast Dubois Jr-Sr High School

Emily Rennie of Jasper High School

Lauren Troesch of Forest Park Jr-Sr High School

Ashton Minton of Paoli Jr-Sr High School

Grace Gasaway of Heritage Hills High School

Adam Guth of Heritage Hills High School

Cassidy Luecke of Heritage Hills High School

Recipients will receive $7,500 annually (up to $30,000 total) for committing to Indiana for at least five years after graduating college.

439 students from 231 high schools in the state applied for the 2021-22 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship.

72% of applicants were high school seniors. The remaining 28% was comprised of college students.

To qualify for the scholarship, students had to either graduate in the highest 20% of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.

To continue earning the scholarship in college, students must earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year.