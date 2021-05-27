Drainage Improvements Scheduled for SR 66 in Reo

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for State Road 66 in Reo for a drainage project.

Beginning on or around , contractors will begin working to replace a drainage culvert at the intersection of S.R. 66 and CR 275 W near South Spencer High School. The project will require workers to be in one lane of traffic at a time and will be performed in two phases. During phase one, workers will be in the westbound lanes and traffic will continue to flow in the eastbound lanes controlled by a temporary signal. Depending upon weather conditions phase two will begin in mid-July.

During the project, a concrete barrier wall will be in place and open lanes will be restricted to 11-feet. Wider loads should seek an alternate route using the nearest numbered state, U.S., or Interstate routes. Work is expected to last until late summer or early fall depending upon weather conditions.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.