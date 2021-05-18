Dubois County Health Department to hold Pfizer Vaccination clinic

The Dubois County Health Department will host two vaccination clinics to administer the PFIZER COVID-19 vaccine! This is an opportunity for any eligible individuals over the age of 12 looking for an appointment. Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine and does require a 2nd dose that will be scheduled for you after the 1st dose is administered.

When: Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 pm with the second dose scheduled Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

AND

When: Monday June 7, 2021 from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm with the second dose scheduled Monday June 28, 2021 from 1:00 pm -5:00 pm

Where: Dubois County Health Department Drive Thru–1187 South Saint Charles Street, Jasper IN 47546. Please use the NORTHSIDE parking lot (follow the signs and cones to the west side of the building).

Who: Anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive Pfizer vaccine. A parent needs to be present for anyone 12–15-years old. A parent is preferred to be present for anyone 16-18 years old, if this is not an option you MUST complete the CONSENT FOR COVID-19 VACCINATION FORM attached.

What to bring: ID and insurance card

The only way to receive the PFIZER COVID-19 vaccine is by scheduling an appointment, for these clinics you will need to do this by calling 812-481-7056. Thank you!