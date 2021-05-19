Dubois County Highway Department to Begin Rejuvenating Surface Sealing

Some Jasper residents will need to move their car if they park on the street.

Several Dubois County Roads are scheduled to receive a rejuvenating surface seal during the Week of May 24th.

No cars should be parked on the affected road during the project. Any cars remaining on the road will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Here is a tentative schedule of when the seal will be applied:

Monday May 24th – Holland Road East

Tuesday May 25th – Sermersheim’s Subdivision & Arrowhead Ridge Subdivision

(Oak Ln., Maple Dr., Walnut Dr., & Hickory Ln.)

(Oak Ridge Dr., Alder Creek Dr., & Countryside Ln.)

Wednesday May 26th – C.R. 330 North, C.R. 300 North & Haysville Rd. West.

All schedule is subject to daily weather and any other unforeseen events.

The roads are expected to be open to local traffic during most of the work. However, there will be times where you will not have direct access to your driveway.

Please off the seal until it has been properly cured, and someone informs you that it is safe to drive on.

If you must drive across it, drive extremely slow to avoid splashing oil on your vehicle.

The Dubois County Highway Department is not responsible for removing sealer from vehicles.