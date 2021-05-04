Dubois County property tax deadline quickly approaching

Have you paid your property taxes yet?

The Dubois County property tax deadline is Monday, May 10th.

Property tax payments and tax statements should be mailed to the Dubois County Courthouse, placed in the drop box at the corner of the Annex Building at 6th and Jackson Streets, OR be paid online at duboiscountyin.com.

If you would like a receipt, including the taxpayer copy and a self-addressed stamped envelope with your payment.

Payments can be mailed to Dubois County Treasurer at One Courthouse Square, Room 105, Jasper, IN, 47546.

If you have any questions, call the Treasurer’s Office at (812)-481-7080.