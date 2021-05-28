Dubois REC warning customers about phone scam

A local electricity company is warning its customers about a phone scam.

Several Dubois REC customers have reported receiving phone calls notifying them that their electricity would be turned off if they did not make a payment immediately.

Many of these calls claim to be from Duke Energy.

Dubois REC is not affiliated with Duke Energy and these calls are not originated from Duke Energy.

Do not participate in these calls.

If you have any questions regarding the status of your bill, call the Dubois REC Office at (812)-482-5454.