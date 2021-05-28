Dubois Veterans Council to host annual Memorial Day Service on Saturday

The Dubois Veterans Council is holding its annual service on Saturday to recognize those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

This year’s service will take place at 10 am on Saturday, May 29th, at the west side of the Dubois County Courthouse at the veteran’s memorial fountain.

The veteran being honored is Andrew C. Klem of St. Anthony, who passed away on December 14, 2018.

The Marine Corps League will lower the flag to half-mast and Bernie Jeffries and the Recycled Teenagers will sing the national anthem.

DCVC President Chris Kneis will be this year’s master of ceremonies, and Father Anthony Govind of Christ The King Parish of Ferdinand and St. Henry is the presiding chaplain.

Steve Bartels from American Legion Riders will conduct the POW/MIA ceremony, and Chaplain of Navy Club Ship 90, Dan Hollinden, will lead a ritual to remember those lost at sea.

State Senator Mark Messmer will play taps right after the 21-gun salute.

This year’s guest speaker is former state commander of the Disabled American Veterans of Indiana, Donald Peek Jr.

There will be bleachers for the event, but visitors are also encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

Bottled water will also be available.

American Legion Post 147 of Jasper will host a reception for the family and friends of Andrew Klem along with those participating in the event. In case of inclement weather, all events will be held at the American Legion Post.