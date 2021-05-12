78-year-old Evelyn Taylor, formerly of Dale, Indiana, passed away at 7:25 p.m., on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Rawlins House Health and Living Community in Pendleton, Indiana.

She was born December 9, 1942, in Spencer County, Indiana, to Elmer and Dorothy (Tretter) Nord. Evelyn graduated from Dale High School; and was united in marriage to Donald R. Taylor on July 29, 1961, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dale. She was a retired receptionist; enjoyed embroidery and spending time with family and friends; and was a member of the First Christian Church in Morgantown and a current member of the Huntingburg United Methodist Church. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Taylor, who died August 27, 2012; her parents; one son, Kevin Taylor; and two sisters, Patricia Dike and Barbara Nord.

She is survived by two children, Tammy (Tom) Nigl of Pendelton and Scott (Robyn) Taylor of Evansville; three siblings, Eugene (Carol) Nord of St. Augustine, FL, Joan (Rich) Reckelhoff of Jasper and Diane (Scott) Steele of Rockport; daughter-in-law, Lorena Taylor of Boston, MA; by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Evelyn Taylor will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Selvin. Dennis Taylor will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00 p.m., on Thursday; and also one hour prior to the funeral on Friday.