FASFA Deadline Approaches; College Goers Have Until May 15th To File

Hoosiers have just a couple days left to file their Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The deadline to file the FASFA is Saturday, May 15th.

Filing the FASFA is one of the most important steps in the college-going process and can help students and families afford college and other higher education opportunities.

Both first-time and returning students must have a current FASFA on file to qualify for state and federal financial aid. Many merit-based scholarships also require a completed FASFA.

Students who file before the new May 15 deadline can be eligible for the state’s financial aid programs, including the 21st Century Scholarship and the Frank O’Bannon Grant.

There is no FAFSA deadline for Hoosiers applying for the Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready Grant.

To file your FASFA, and for more information, visit FASFA.gov.

Students and families can also get FASFA help by calling INvestED at (317)-715-9007.