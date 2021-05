Indiana conservation officers are investigating a fatal ATV accident in the Ferdinand area. The investigation started as a missing persons report to the Dubois County Sheriff’s office. Around 1:30 Thursday afternoon, deputies were on the scene of an ATV accident and at that point the incident was turned over to the Indiana conservation officers as a fatal ATV accident. We will have details when they become available.

