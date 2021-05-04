Fibertech Inc. sponsoring Farmers to Families food distribution event on Wednesday

Area families in need have a chance to get a free food box this week.
Fibertech Inc. is sponsoring another “Farmers to Families” mobile food distribution event on Wednesday, May 5th at the Warrick County 4-H Fairgrounds at 133 Degonia Road in Boonville.
Families can stop by between 4 to 6 pm to pick up a free box of food.
There are no requirements to receive the food boxes, and the maximum is two boxes per car.
