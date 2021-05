Finch Newton Water Inc. has issued a WATER BOIL ADVISORY.

This affects approximately 15 customers west of New Boston along County Road 1160 North to St. John’s Lutheran Church and North to County Road 1250 North.

Please boil all cooking and drinking water for 5 minutes before consuming. This should last 48 hours but could be longer.

An all-clear will be given once a clear water sample is submitted.