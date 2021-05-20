Fire investigators seek information about Crawford County residence fire

Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for starting a residential fire in Crawford County.

On the morning of , witnesses saw a white male in a black hoodie and dark pants enter the house at 399 Depot St. in Marengo, Crawford County. Shortly after the male was seen exiting the residence, witnesses observed a fire had started and called 911.

Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Callers are not required to provide their name.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal functions as a section of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.