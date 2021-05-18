Full Band Acoustic Tribute to Pearl Jam to Perform at the Lincoln Amphitheatre

The Lincoln Amphitheatre is taking is stepping back into the grunge era this weekend.

Pearl Jam Tribute Chicago is taking over the center stage in honor of the 30th anniversary of Pearl Jam’s appearance on MTV’s “Unplugged” series in 1992 on Saturday, May 22nd.

Doors for the event will be at 6:30 p.m. central time, with the two-set performance beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Full concessions, including wine and beer, will be available.

Hand sanitizer will be provided by Monkey Hollow Winery and Distillery.

Although the statewide mask mandate has been lifted, it is still in place for state-operated facilities. Face masks and face coverings will be required to enter the facility and when moving about the mezzanine area to concessions, restrooms, etc. Once the seating area and social distance are in place, face coverings can be removed if the patron is comfortable doing so. While it is encouraged that all patrons bring their own face covering, masks will be available to purchase onsite.

All tickets will be general admission, are $19.95, and can be purchased online at LincolnAmphitheatre.com or by calling 812-937-2329.