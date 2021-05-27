Holiday World drops mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests

Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari is dropping its face mask requirement for those who are fully vaccinated.

The theme park announced its revised policy on Wednesday, stating the new CDC guidance helped them develop their new policy.

Guests who are fully vaccinated are longer required to wear a face mask or stay six feet apart.

However, those who are not fully vaccinated are still required to wear a mask indoors and in outdoor spaces where social distancing is not possible and should stay six feet away from others who are not in their traveling party.

If you forget your face mask at home, the park has disposable ones for $1 at the Guest Relations building.

To learn more about the park’s response to COVID-19, visit holidayworld.com.