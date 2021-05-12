Governor Holcomb Announces Restoration of Weekly Work Search Requirement for Unemployment Benefits

People requesting unemployment benefits in Indiana will have to start looking for work.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order on Tuesday that puts the job search requirement back into effect, beginning June 1st.

On this day, Hoosiers requesting unemployment benefits will be required to submit a weekly work search report to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Work search activities include applying for a job, attending a job fair, participating in a WorkOne orientation, or completing an online workshop.

The DWD will notify affected Hoosiers about these changes to give them time to prepare for the renewed requirements.

To learn more about the state’s work search program, visit in.gov/dwd.