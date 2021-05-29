Governor Holcomb signs COVID-19 executive orders

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed another executive order this week to extend that state’s public health emergency.

Continuation of the public health emergency allows certain individuals who otherwise would not be eligible to administer COVID-19 vaccinations and allows the state to continue to receive pandemic emergency funds for programs such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

He also signed Executive Order 21-15 to adjust and lift other requirements beginning June 1. The Executive Order changes include:

Removing the mask mandate while in state facilities, except for anyone inside any of these state government congregates facilities – the state prisons, state hospitals, Indiana Veterans Home, and the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Masks are also still required inside COVID testing and vaccination clinics.

Continuing the face-covering requirement inside Indiana schools through June 30. Face coverings are not required outdoors on school grounds.

Starting July 1, local school boards will determine what measures or restrictions are needed in their local schools regarding the spread of COVID-19.

Directing Hoosiers to follow the CDC guidance for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people regarding mask-wearing and other protective measures.

Waiving any penalties or interest payments accrued on state income taxes on certain unemployment wages.

All directives in executive orders which have continued throughout the public health emergency will be rescinded and cease on June 30.