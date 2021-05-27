Guardrail Improvements and Slope Work Scheduled for SR 545 near Celestine

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for State Road 545 in Dubois County for a guardrail improvement project.

Beginning on or around , contractors will begin moving operations to make guardrail improvements at multiple locations between S.R. 164 and about six miles north of that intersection, near County Road North 720 East. As a part of this operation, workers will be removing sections of guardrail in certain locations, replacing other sections with a new guardrail, and building the slope behind the guardrail where necessary.

Work will be performed during the daytime hours under lane restrictions with flaggers present. Depending upon weather conditions the project is scheduled to last until the end of September.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.